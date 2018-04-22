Man shot in South Austin

A man was shot Sunday night in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 27-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle when two people walked up and fired shots at 8:08 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Lockwood, Chicago Police said.

The man was shot in the arm and back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

About an hour earlier, another man was shot in the armpit and a boy suffered a graze wound to the ankle in South Austin.

The two were walking down the street when they got into a fight with people walking by and shots were fired at 6:53 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Gladys Avenue. The man was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.