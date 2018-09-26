Man shot in South Chicago

Police investigate a shooting about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 25, 2018 in the 8800 block of South Burley Ave in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man was shot Tuesday night in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was shot in his lower backside at 10:41 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The man and witnesses were not cooperating with police or providing details on the circumstances of the shooting, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.