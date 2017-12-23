Man shot in temple in Englewood

A man was wounded in a domestic-related shooting early Saturday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 27-year-old man was shot in the temple about 6:15 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Carpenter, according to Chicago Police. The gunman, another male, left the scene after the shooting.

The victim was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Police said the shooting appears to be a domestic-related incident. No one was in custody early Saturday as Area Central detectives investigated.