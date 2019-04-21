Man shot in the abdomen in Hermosa

A man was shot Sunday in Hermosa on the North Side.

The man, 31, was in an alley on the 4400 block of West Armitage Avenue when he heard gun shots and felt a pain in his abdomen, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, police said.

He was unable to describe the shooter and said he did not see anyone before being shot, police said.

Area North Detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

