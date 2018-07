Man shot in the back, 1 in custody in Belmont Central

A man was shot in the back early Wednesday in an apparent domestic incident the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 50-year-old was arguing with someone he knew when they took out a handgun and fired shots at 12:43 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Major, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The shooter was taken into custody, police said. Area North detectives were investigating.