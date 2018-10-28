Man shot in the back during South Loop drive-by shooting

A man was wounded Sunday morning during a drive-by shooting in the South Loop.

At 3:21 a.m., the 37-year-old was driving a grey Infiniti sports-utility vehicle in the 2300 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone in a grey sedan fired gunshots at him, according to police.

The man was taken to Mercy Hospital with a gunshot wound in his back, police said. His condition was stabilized.

The shooting occurred blocks from the Cermak-Chinatown CTA Red Line stop. Area Central detectives were investigating.