Man shot in the back in Back of the Yards

Police investigate the scene of a shooting about 9 p.m. on April 9 in the 3500 block of South Honore | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot in the back and shoulder Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 34-year-old man was shot about 9 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Honore Street, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shootings were not immediately known. No further information was available.