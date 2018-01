Man shot in the back in Logan Square in serious condition

A man was shot in the back by a passenger in his vehicle about 9:20 p.m. in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 24-year-old man was sitting in his parked vehicle in the 2300 block of North Lawndale Avenue when an occupant in his vehicle fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigate.