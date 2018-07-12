Man shot in the face, killed in West Rogers Park: police

A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The 19-year-old was standing outside when people he did not know walked up to him and fired shots at his face at 11:13 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Jarvis, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the cheek and ear. He was taken in critical condition to St. Francis Hospital, where he later died, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm his death.

Area North detectives were investigating.