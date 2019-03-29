Man shot in the face while driving in Palmer Square

The vehicle that was shot up in a shooting that wounded a man in the face, Friday morning in the 2400 block of North Sacramento, in the Palmer Square neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 32-year-old man was shot in Palmer Square Friday morning on the North Side.

About 1:44 a.m., he was driving in the 2400 block of North Sacramento Avenue with a 33-year-old man in the passenger seat, Chicago police said. The passenger heard shots and realized the driver was hit in the face.

The driver was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The passenger suffered cuts to his head but refused medical attention.

Area North detectives are investigating.