Man shot in the head in West Chatham

A man was shot late Tuesday in the West Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 23-year-old was walking at 9:54 p.m. on the sidewalk in the 200 block of West 79th Street when another male walked up and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was shot in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.