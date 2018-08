Man shot in the head multiple times on Southwest Side

A man was shot in the head multiple times Sunday night in the Scottsdale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 37-year-old was shot at 8:17 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Pulaski, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center where he was in serious condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not yet known.

Area Central detectives were investigating.