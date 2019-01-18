Man shot in the head was dropped off at the hospital

A man who was dropped off a hospital with a gunshot wound told investigators he was shot in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Someone drove the 29-year-old man to Swedish Covenant Hospital about 5:30 a.m., according to Chicago police. He was transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the man was “uncooperative” with detectives, but the shooting may have happened inside a vehicle in the 3500 block of North Hamlin.

Area North detectives are investigating.