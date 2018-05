Man shot in the leg on Northwest Side

An 18-year-old man was shot Thursday night in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The man was standing in an alley in the 5600 block of North Rockwell when someone drove up about 11:15 p.m. and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

He was hit in the leg and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanson, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.