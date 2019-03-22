Man shot in the South Shore neighborhood

A 30-year-old man was shot early Friday morning in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

At about 2.am., the man was on a sidewalk in the 7700 block of South Phillips Avenue when someone approached him from behind and a fired a shot, Chicago police said.

He was hit in the right arm and transported himself to Jackson Park Hospital and Medical center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.