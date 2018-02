Man shot in thigh on South Side

A man was shot in the thigh Saturday afternoon near Washington Park on the South Side.

The 23-year-old man was shot in the right thigh about 3:15 p.m. in the 140 block of West Garfield Boulevard, in the area of the Robert Taylor Homes, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Area South detectives are investigating.