Man shot in torso in Heart of Italy

A man was wounded in a shooting late Sunday in the Heart of Italy neighborhood.

About 10:35 p.m., the 32-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 2300 block of West 23rd Place when someone approached him on foot and fired shots, Chicago police said.

Paramedics took the man to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso, according to police. His condition had stabilized.