Man shot in West Englewood

A man was shot early Thursday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 31-year-old told investigators that he was walking on the sidewalk about 1:05 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Hermitage when another male emerged from a gangway and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the left leg, police said. His condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.