Man shot in West Pullman

A man was shot early Wednesday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 26-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle when someone fired shots about 12:50 a.m. in the 11800 block of South Justine, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in his right elbow and took himself to Metro South Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.