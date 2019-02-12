Man shot in West Rogers Park alley

A man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in an alley in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The 23-year-old was involved in a dispute in the alley in the 6200 block of North Leavitt when someone walked up, pulled out a handgun and shot him once in the thigh, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.