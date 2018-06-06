Man shot inside home in Gresham, 1 in custody: police

Police investigate a shooting about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 6, 2018 in the 7700 block of Hermitage Avenue in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

One person is in custody after a man was shot early Wednesday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

A 19-year-old man was inside a home when someone he knew fired shots, striking him in the stomach at 1:03 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Hermitage, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was in serious condition, police said.

One person was in custody and charges were pending, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.