Crime
06/06/2018, 02:47am
Man shot inside home in Gresham, 1 in custody: police
Police investigate a shooting about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 6, 2018 in the 7700 block of Hermitage Avenue in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
One person is in custody after a man was shot early Wednesday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.
A 19-year-old man was inside a home when someone he knew fired shots, striking him in the stomach at 1:03 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Hermitage, according to Chicago Police.
He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was in serious condition, police said.
Police investigate a shooting about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 6, 2018 in the 7700 block of Hermitage Avenue in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times
One person was in custody and charges were pending, police said.
Area South detectives were investigating.