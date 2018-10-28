Man shot inside West Side backyard; shooter may be linked to nearby attacks

A man was shot inside a backyard Sunday morning near Columbus Park on the West Side.

At 12:20 a.m., the 28-year-old was shot by a person inside a white sedan in the 1100 block of South Austin Boulevard, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park with a gunshot wound to the left arm, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Area North detectives were investigating whether the white sedan was the same vehicle in a Lawndale shooting just before midnight Sunday and an Austin drive-by attack shortly after, police said.