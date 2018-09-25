Man shot, killed after chasing down hit and run driver in Chatham

A 39-year-old man was shot and killed in a drive-by attack early Thursday after he chased down a driver who struck a bicyclist and drove off in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

The man was inside his vehicle recording a video of a group of bicyclists when he saw a vehicle strike a 30-year-old woman in the group and drive off, police said.

He followed the vehicle and was arguing with the driver when a blue SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots, striking him twice in his neck at 1:26 a.m. in the 600 block of East 76th Street, police said.

He was taken to the the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.

The woman struck by the vehicle was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with an injury to her shoulder, police said. She was in good condition.

Area South detectives were investigating the incident.