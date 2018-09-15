Man shot, killed in Back of the Yards

A man was fatally shot Saturday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 39-year-old was leaning into a parked vehicle when someone in a gray car fired shots at 8:34 p.m. in the 5400 block of South May, according to Chicago police.

He was shot multiple times in his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.

Area Central detectives were investigating.