Man shot, killed in Gresham

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in a shooting in the Gresham neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 24-year-old was shot twice in the chest and twice in the arm by someone in a dark, four-door vehicle at 11:53 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 85th Street, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center where he later died, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm his death.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.