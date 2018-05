Man shot, killed in Heart of Chicago: police

A man was fatally shot early Sunday in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to police.

The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Hoyne Avenue, Chicago Police said.

Officers found the man on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his chest and right leg, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately provide information about the death.

Area Central detectives were investigating.