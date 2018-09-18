Man shot, killed in West Englewood

A man was fatally shot Monday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 42-year-old was standing outside when two males walked up to him and one took out a handgun and fired shots at 11:46 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Winchester, according to Chicago police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.

Area South detectives were investigating.