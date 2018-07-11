Man shot, killed in West Englewood

A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Zacchaeus D. Battle, 19, was standing on the corner at 2:32 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Paulina when a Dodge vehicle drove up and someone got out and opened fire, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was shot in the side and was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:58 p.m., authorities said.

He lived on the same block as the shooting, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Area South detectives were investigating.