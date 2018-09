Man shot, killed while riding bike in University Village

A man was shot to death Saturday night in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.

The 35-year-old was riding a bicycle when another male, who was on foot, shot him at 9:54 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Hastings, according to Chicago police.

The man was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.

Area Central detectives were investigating.