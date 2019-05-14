Man killed inside Lawndale apartment

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Monday inside an apartment bedroom in Lawndale on the West Side.

The man was in the bedroom with a female about 11:05 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Douglas Boulevard when another male entered and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 23-year-old sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the details of this fatality.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

