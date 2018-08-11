Man shot in left leg three times in South Austin

A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg three times Saturday morning in the 4800 block of West Iowa in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side. | Google Maps

A man was shot in his left leg three times Saturday morning in the West Side South Austin neighborhood.

The shooting occurred at 9:11 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Iowa, according to Chicago police.

The 26-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.