Man shot in legs in West Garfield Park
A man was shot early Sunday in West Garfield Park on the West Side.
The man, 27, was in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street about 3:50 a.m. when he was shot in both legs, Chicago police said.
He took himself to Stroger Hospital a few hours later, police said. His condition was not immediately available.
No arrests have been made as Area North detectives investigate the shooting.