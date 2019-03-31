Man shot in legs in West Garfield Park

A man was shot early Sunday in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man, 27, was in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street about 3:50 a.m. when he was shot in both legs, Chicago police said.

He took himself to Stroger Hospital a few hours later, police said. His condition was not immediately available.

No arrests have been made as Area North detectives investigate the shooting.