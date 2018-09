Man shot in neck in Marquette Park

A man was shot in his neck Saturday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 10:50 p.m., the 20-year-old was inside a vehicle in the 6300 block of South Francisco when someone pulled up in a black pickup truck and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was hit in his neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, according to police.