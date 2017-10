Man shot Monday in Hermosa, drives self to hospital Tuesday

A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg Monday night in the Northwest Side Hermosa neighborhood and drove himself to the hospital Tuesday.

About 9 p.m. Monday the 27-year-old was in front of home in the 2300 block of North Kenneth when a male, whose age was unknown, fired shots during an argument, according to Chicago Police.

The man was struck and drove himself to Norwegian American Hospital Tuesday in good condition, police said.