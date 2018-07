Man shot multiple times after argument in Roseland

A man was shot in the 11000 block of South State Street. | Google Maps

A man was critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the South Side Roseland neighborhood.

The 22-year-old was arguing with someone he knew in the 11000 block of South State Street when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man was struck in his neck, chest and leg, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.