Man shot multiple times, critically hurt in Englewood

A man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday afternoon in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

At 3:33 p.m., the 33-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body in the 5200 block of South Paulina, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.