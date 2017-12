Man shot multiple times, critically wounded in Roseland

A man was critically wounded early Sunday in Roseland neighborhood shooting on the Far South Side

The 21-year-old was found in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle about 3:50 a.m. in the first block of West 111th Place, according to Chicago Police. He had been shot multiple times.

He was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known. Area South detectives are investigating.