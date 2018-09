Man shot multiple times, critically wounded in South Shore

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in South Shore.

The 23-year-old was walking when a group of people walked up to him, fired shots and ran off at 6:03 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, according to Chicago police.

He was shot multiple times in his body and was taken to the University of Chicago medical Center where he was in serious condition but had been stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.