Man shot multiple times in East Garfield Park

A man was shot multiple times Thursday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 23-year-old was walking on the sidewalk about 10:45 p.m. in the 53000 block of West Van Buren when someone in a tan car opened fire, striking him in the legs, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.