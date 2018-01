Man shot multiple times in Humboldt Park

A man was shot Friday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was shot in the chest and right side at 12:26 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Evergreen, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. Further details were not immediately available.