Man shot multiple times in Little Village

A man was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The shooting happened at 3:17 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Sacramento, according to Chicago Police.

The 24-year-old man was shot in the arm and abdomen, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately available.