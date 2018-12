Man shot multiple times in Marquette Park

A man was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 26-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds about 12:40 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Campbell Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, police said. Details of the shooting were not immediately known.

Area Central detectives were investigating.