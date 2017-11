Man shot multiple times in South Austin

A man was shot multiple times late Saturday in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 11:05 p.m., the 26-year-old was standing on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of West Madison when two other males approached him, according to Chicago Police. One of the males then pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the man multiple times.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated.