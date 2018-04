Man shot multiple times in West Englewood

A man was shot early Friday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 28-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in the 2100 block of West 68th Place just after midnight when a black SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The man was struck in his arm and leg, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.