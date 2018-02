Man shot multiple times in West Garfield Park

An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times and critically wounded Saturday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 12:57 p.m., the man was in the 4100 block of West Washington when someone walked up and fired multiple shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No suspects were in custody as detectives conducted an investigation.