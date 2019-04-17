Man shot multiple times, wounded in West Garfield Park

A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday in West Garfield Park.

About 5:30 p.m., he was outside in the 4400 block of West Congress Parkway when an someone walked up and fired shots, Chicago police said. The suspect ran away.

The man, 31, was struck in his calf, foot, side and lower back, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Area North detectives are investigating.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.