A man was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said.
The 40-year-old man was discovered on a street about 7 p.m. by officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 5700 block of South Sangamon Street, Chicago police said.
The man was shot multiple times in the face and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to police. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately released details about the death.
Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.