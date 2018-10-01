Man shot multiple times, killed in Englewood: police

Police investigate a fatal shooting Sunday night in the 5700 block of South Sangamon. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The 40-year-old man was discovered on a street about 7 p.m. by officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 5700 block of South Sangamon Street, Chicago police said.

The man was shot multiple times in the face and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to police. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately released details about the death.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.