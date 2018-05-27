Man shot multiple times on South Side

Police investigate a shooting around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, May 26, 2018 in the 800 block of West Garfield Ave in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times early Sunday on the South Side.

About 1:15 a.m., the man was shot four times in his abdomen as he sat inside a vehicle in the 800 block of West Garfield Boulevard, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said. The man was unable to give details about the shooting.