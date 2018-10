Man shot near Jackson Park in South Side

The view looking east towards Cornell Avenue in Jackson Park, the planned site for the Obama Presidential Center. | File photo by Leslie Adkins/For the Sun-Times

A man was shot Friday night near the Jackson Park golf course in the South Side.

At 6:45 p.m., the 46-year-old was shot in the hip in the 2000 block of East 67th Street, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to a hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. No one was in custody, and Area Central detectives were investigating.

The Jackson Park neighborhood is the planned site of the future Obama Presidential Center.