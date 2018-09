Man shot near Metra’s Cheltenham stop in South Shore

A man was grazed by a bullet Friday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

About 8:15 p.m., a man was shot in the buttocks in the 7800 block of South Escanaba, according to Chicago police.

He was treated by emergency responders on the scene, police said. The shooting took place about a block away from the Metra’s Cheltenham and 79th Street stop.

Area South detectives were investigating.